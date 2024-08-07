Appointment of new human rights chief on hold after investigation

OTTAWA -

After an independent review, Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Wednesday that Birju Dattani has agreed not to begin his appointment as chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission on Thursday as planned.

Virani launched the investigation after Canadian Jewish organizations raised concerns about allegations surrounding Dattani's past activities.

Dattani, the first Muslim and racialized person to be appointed to the role, has previously denied allegations that he made anti-Israel statements, including what Conservatives characterize as a "justification of terrorism."

"While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave at this time and will not begin work at the CHRC on Aug. 8, 2024," Virani said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"I will have more to say in the coming days."

Dattani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His lawyer has previously said her client would challenge an attempt to have him removed.

The concerns stem from now-deleted posts Dattani made online under a different name while he was a graduate student in London almost a decade ago, and a panel appearance he made around the same time alongside a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic fundamentalist group.

Dattani has acknowledged that in 2014, he shared an article titled "Palestinians are Warsaw ghetto prisoners of today." He previously told both CBC News and the Globe and Mail he did not agree with the piece's argument.

He has rejected suggestions that he shared articles comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, as one 2015 article stated he did. The post has since been deleted.

Virani said his top priority is maintaining confidence in the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman called on the Liberals to fire Dattani and open public hearings into his appointment.

"Nothing about this review is independent or transparent as the whole process has been set up by the same Liberals who have spent weeks trying to cover up the truth about this appointment," she said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"This meaningless half-measure is not enough."

The review was conducted by Toronto law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP. Virani thanked the firm Wednesday for completing the work on such a tight timeline.