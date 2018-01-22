Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses Malala Fund in exclusive interview
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 1:52PM EST
In a Canadian first, Apple CEO Tim Cook sits down with CTV’s Your Morning for an exclusive interview to discuss his company’s new partnership with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.
The interview is slated to air on Tuesday morning.
Cook, who is visiting Canada for the first time, arrived unannounced in Toronto on Monday. The tech CEO stopped in at the Apple Store in Toronto’s CF Eaton Centre, where students from Charles Gordon Senior Public School in Scarborough were taking part in a coding class.
Cook and Apple just announced a major partnership with the Malala Fund to support girls’ education.
Apple is proud to support the courageous, visionary @Malala in advancing every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Together we’re committing to expand the reach of @MalalaFund and provide secondary school opportunities to girls around the world. https://t.co/K9I64tJTWh— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 22, 2018
I am grateful to my friend Tim and @Apple for investing in our dream of a world where every girl can choose her own future. Together we will support the incredible girls we met in Beirut and millions like them around the world. https://t.co/nMm8aOuQVy— Malala (@Malala) January 22, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lawyers slam 'de facto expulsion' of student guilty of sexual interference
- Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years before parole
- One dead, one still missing as family swept away in Vancouver Island creek
- Ontario budget could come early because of spring election: Sousa
- Guilty plea: Court told man left mother on floor for days before she died