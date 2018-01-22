

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a Canadian first, Apple CEO Tim Cook sits down with CTV’s Your Morning for an exclusive interview to discuss his company’s new partnership with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The interview is slated to air on Tuesday morning.

Cook, who is visiting Canada for the first time, arrived unannounced in Toronto on Monday. The tech CEO stopped in at the Apple Store in Toronto’s CF Eaton Centre, where students from Charles Gordon Senior Public School in Scarborough were taking part in a coding class.

Cook and Apple just announced a major partnership with the Malala Fund to support girls’ education.

Apple is proud to support the courageous, visionary @Malala in advancing every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Together we’re committing to expand the reach of @MalalaFund and provide secondary school opportunities to girls around the world. https://t.co/K9I64tJTWh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 22, 2018