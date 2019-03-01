Appeals Court upholds ruling ordering $17B in damages to Quebec smokers
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 4:28PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 4:29PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.
Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges were appealing a 2015 ruling that ordered them to make payments to smokers who either fell ill or couldn't quit the habit.
Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.
More coming.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Coastal Labrador on alert after polar bears sighted roaming through town
- Feds unveil legislation for no-cost pardons for simple pot crimes
- Appeals Court upholds ruling ordering $17B in damages to Quebec smokers
- Lindsay Shepherd says she had to record meeting that spurred Peterson lawsuit
- Montreal police won't face charges in fatal shooting of black man: Crown