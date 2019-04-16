Appeal today for Chicago woman who plotted Halifax shopping mall massacre
Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath arrives at provincial court for a preliminary hearing in Halifax on Wednesday, July 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 4:22AM EDT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's top court will hear the appeal today of an American woman who plotted a Valentine's Day shooting spree at a Halifax mall.
Lindsay Souvannarath was jailed in April last year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a 2015 plan to shoot people at the Halifax Shopping Centre food court.
The 26-year-old woman has argued in provincial Appeal Court documents that her sentence of life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years should be revised to a fixed sentence of 12 to 14 years.
The Chicago-area woman has provided five grounds for appeal, including suggesting that the presiding judge committed an error by imposing a burden on her to prove she was remorseful and had renounced anti-social beliefs.
Souvannarath pleaded guilty in April 2017, about six months after Randall Shepherd -- a Halifax man described in court as the "cheerleader" of the foiled shooting plot -- was sentenced to a decade in jail.
A third alleged conspirator, 19-year-old James Gamble, was found dead in his Halifax-area home a day before the planned attack.
The conspiracy can be traced back to December 2014, when Souvannarath and Gamble began an online relationship.
