

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Appeal proceedings are set to begin today in the case of a B.C. couple who were found guilty of terrorism offences, but had their charges stayed after a judge ruled they were entrapped by police.

The Crown is appealing a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that says RCMP manipulated John Nuttall and Amanda Korody into planting what they thought were pressure-cooker bombs on the lawn of the provincial legislature in 2013.

A jury found the pair guilty in 2015 of conspiring to commit murder, possessing an explosive substance and placing an explosive in a public place, all on behalf of a terrorist group.

But the convictions were put on hold until a year later, when a judge ruled they had been entrapped by police who used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the plan.

The Crown says in arguments filed with the provincial appeal court that the Nuttall and Korody were completely responsible for crafting and carrying out the plan, and the undercover RCMP operation did not qualify as either manipulative or an abuse of process.

Lawyers for the pair say in their arguments that there is no reason to reverse the stays of proceedings, and that the pair feared their lives were in danger if they didn't carry out the bomb plot.