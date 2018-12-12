Appeal hearing today for Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding infant remains
Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman charged with concealing the bodies of six dead infants found in a storage locker, is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 4:17AM EST
WINNIPEG -- An appeal hearing is being held today for a Winnipeg woman who was convicted of hiding the remains of six babies in a rented storage locker.
Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced in July to 8 1/2 years in prison for concealing the remains.
Her trial was told she had conceived the babies over many years and put the remains in plastic bags and containers inside a U-haul storage locker.
They were discovered by workers who opened the locker in October 2014 after Giesbrecht fell behind on her payments.
Giesbrecht's lawyer, Greg Brodsky, has said the appeal will argue she was saving the bodies of the fetuses, not disposing of them.
Giesbrecht never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.
Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson called her moral culpability extreme and said Giesbrecht knew she had medical options but chose not to access them.
The trial was told she made an effort to hide her pregnancies from everyone, including her husband, and that the babies would have been at or near full-term. Medical experts testified during her trial that the infants were likely to have been born alive, but the remains were too decomposed to determine how they died.
