

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal is to make the first ruling in Canada on whether a federally imposed carbon tax is constitutional.

The Saskatchewan Party government filed a legal challenge of Ottawa's levy that came into effect April 1 in provinces without a carbon price of their own.

Over a two-day hearing in February, Saskatchewan argued that the question isn't one of climate change, but rather the division of power.

It argued a carbon tax is unconstitutional because it's not applied evenly across the country and erodes the sovereignty of provincial jurisdiction.

The federal government said it has the power to put a price on pollution, because greenhouse gas emissions are a national concern.

Premier Scott Moe believes a carbon tax hurts his province economically and has said he plans to appeal if the court upholds the validity of the tax.