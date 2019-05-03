Appeal Court to rule on Saskatchewan's court challenge of federal carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe meet at the Legislative Building in Regina on Friday, March 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell)
Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 4:16AM EDT
REGINA - Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal is to make the first ruling in Canada on whether a federally imposed carbon tax is constitutional.
The Saskatchewan Party government filed a legal challenge of Ottawa's levy that came into effect April 1 in provinces without a carbon price of their own.
Over a two-day hearing in February, Saskatchewan argued that the question isn't one of climate change, but rather the division of power.
It argued a carbon tax is unconstitutional because it's not applied evenly across the country and erodes the sovereignty of provincial jurisdiction.
The federal government said it has the power to put a price on pollution, because greenhouse gas emissions are a national concern.
Premier Scott Moe believes a carbon tax hurts his province economically and has said he plans to appeal if the court upholds the validity of the tax.
