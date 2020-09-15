TORONTO -- Smoke stemming from the wildfires raging across the west coast of the United States has reached Canadian provinces, where residents have been sharing images of the “apocalyptic” skies.

As of Tuesday afternoon, smoke from the wildfires has reportedly reached the Maritimes, leaving much of Canada’s skies with a hazy glow.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted an image of the hazy sky from Ontario, where he called the phenomenon part of a “connected world.”

Others posted images of skies from backyard balconies in Vancouver, camping trips, smoke-covered mountains in Canmore, Alta. and hazy sunsets in southwestern Ontario.

The city of Powell River, B.C., about 170 kilometres north of Vancouver, tweeted images of their landmark Hulks, ships used during the Second World War that now serve as a breakwater for the area, where the vista behind the ships is completely invisible.

“(Powell River) is normally notable for having some of the cleanest air in Canada,” the tweet states.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for southern British Columbia and southwestern Alberta. The agency said the conditions are expected to remain for the next 24 to 72 hours.

According to the U.S.-based fire and smoke map AirNow, air quality in the rest of Canada remains good.