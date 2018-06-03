Apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., sends 13 to hospital, displaces dozens
DUNCAN, B.C. -- Health officials say 13 people were sent to hospital following an apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., this morning.
BC Emergency Health Services says all of the patients were transported in stable condition, and two air ambulances that responded as a precaution were not needed.
North Cowichan Deputy Fire Chief Brad Coleman, who helped fight the blaze, says the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
It consumed several floors of the building, which now has heavy damage from smoke and water.
Coleman says about 80 people have been displaced from their homes, and the Cowichan Valley Regional District is helping them find housing.
He says the Duncan fire department is leading an investigation into what caused the blaze.
