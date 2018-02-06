







Residents of Sydney, N.S. are piling up the sandbags and praying for relief against ever-rising floodwaters in the region, where many roads have been completely flooded and some areas are under up to three feet of water.

The city says it’s trying to help home and business owners as best it can, but there’s not much it can do until the rain stops. Meanwhile, they’re telling motorists to slow down and avoid areas where their vehicles will become partially submerged.

Homeowners Jean and Walter Doue say they’re afraid the swollen brook beside their house will overrun its banks and flood their home, despite the barriers they’ve put in place.

“I put sandbags here a year ago and when I see it hit the sandbags, I know we’re in trouble,” she told CTV Atlantic on Monday, adding: “We’re at the sandbags.”

Her husband, Walter Doue, said his anxiety has spiked in recent days with the rise of the water. “It’s just so high right now that you don’t think of anything else,” he said. “All your thinking about is, am I going to lose my basement?”

Hair salon owner Alma Head says she’s keeping a close eye on the flooded street in front of her business, out of fear she’ll see a repeat of the Thanksgiving 2016 floods that caused tremendous damage to her salon. The flooding cost her $90,000 in out-of-pocket repairs, in addition to the damages covered by her insurance.

“There’s no dollars to (rebuild) this time around, so we’ve just got to pray on the street that the water slows down,” she said.

The East Coast has been getting hammered by severe weather recently. Blowing snow and black ice have made roads treacherous, while rapid temperature fluctuations have triggered flash-flooding and freezing in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. On Sunday, for instance, more than a dozen cars became totally trapped in ice after a metre-deep flash-flood suddenly turned to ice.

Municipalities say they’re trying to stay nimble to deal with the rapidly-changing conditions.

With files from CTV Atlantic