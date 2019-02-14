Antique store searches for family of WWI veteran after 102-year-old letter found
An old letter is seen in this undated handout photo. Prairie Pickers Cafe owner Amanda Kehler bought a box of old papers for $1 and inside she found a letter sent from a veteran at a military hospital in England to a woman in Manitoba in 1917 explaining how her brother saved his life at Vimy Ridge. (Amanda Kehler)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019
STEINBACH, Man. - The owner of an antique store in Manitoba is looking for the family of a First World War veteran after finding a letter in a box of papers.
Amanda Kehler, owner of Prairie Pickers Cafe in Steinbach, bought a box of old papers for $1 while searching for antiques a few days ago.
Inside, amongst old newspapers and certificates, she found a letter dated May 1917.
It was sent from a Canadian soldier in a hospital in England to a woman in Selkirk, Man., explaining how her brother was killed at Vimy Ridge.
The letter, from a man named Earl Sorel, explains how the woman's brother, Gordon, saved him after he was shot and died a hero.
Kehler says reading the letter gave her chills because it was a special glimpse into an important part of history.
She has posted a photo of the letter online and, despite people offering to buy it, she says she wants to return it to the writer's family.
