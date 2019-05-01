

The Canadian Press





It's shaping up to be another soggy day in Ontario's cottage country.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Bracebridge, Huntsville and other communities north of Toronto that have already been battling rising waters for the past week.

The national weather service is predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain in some areas by Thursday morning.

It comes as several communities in the region remain under states of emergency, including Bracebridge, Huntsville and Minden Hills.

The Town of Bracebridge says in a statement that another 60 Canadian Armed Forces reservists will be deployed to the area, to add to the 100 who are already assisting with flood relief efforts.

Meantime, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a shoreline hazard warning for Lake Ontario, urging people in the city to use caution along the waterfront.