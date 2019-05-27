

The Canadian Press





MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Police in southern Alberta say the death of a woman found in a charitable donation bin was accidental.

Medicine Hat police say officers and emergency medical personnel found the unconscious woman trapped in the opening of the bin early this morning.

The 39-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The Alberta coroner's office is investigating to determine exactly why she died.

Calls to remove or fix clothing donation bins intensified in January when a woman was found dead in a container in Toronto just a week after a man died after becoming trapped inside a clothing box in West Vancouver.

Toronto-area company RangeView Fabricating said at the time it would no longer construct the metal containers until it could come up with a safer design.