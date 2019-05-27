Another person has died in a donation bin, this time in Alberta
FILE -- A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 4:34PM EDT
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Police in southern Alberta say the death of a woman found in a charitable donation bin was accidental.
Medicine Hat police say officers and emergency medical personnel found the unconscious woman trapped in the opening of the bin early this morning.
The 39-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.
The Alberta coroner's office is investigating to determine exactly why she died.
Calls to remove or fix clothing donation bins intensified in January when a woman was found dead in a container in Toronto just a week after a man died after becoming trapped inside a clothing box in West Vancouver.
Toronto-area company RangeView Fabricating said at the time it would no longer construct the metal containers until it could come up with a safer design.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario to end Beer Store deal; would pave way for beer in corner stores
- Another person has died in a donation bin, this time in Alberta
- Free puppies: Nova Scotia woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam
- New Alberta wildfire puts Trout Lake community on evacuation alert
- Woman banned from owning animals after dog, cat wrapped in duct tape found in storage unit