Annual New Year's Day 'polar bear dip' cancelled in Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 9:20PM EST
TORONTO - The cold snap gripping much of Canada is even keeping the polar bear dippers out of the water.
The Toronto Polar Bear Club has cancelled its New Year's Day polar bear dip for the first time in 13 years.
The club says participant safety and ice conditions at Toronto's Sunnyside Beach led to the decision to cancel.
The club says it's looking into running the event on a later date, but is encouraging anyone doing their own "mini polar bear dip" on New Year's Day to post video to Facebook or Twitter.
For alternatives to a dip, it suggests jumping in a snowbank or making snow angels while wearing a bathing suit.
"If we can't be together tomorrow, let's be together in spirit!" the club said Sunday in tweets and a Facebook posting.
