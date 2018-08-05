

The Canadian Press





NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Surrounded by children, one of the two surviving Dionne quintuplets walked through the door of the house she was born in for the first time in decades.

During a ceremony Sunday in North Bay, Ont., a plaque was unveiled to commemorate the national historic significance of the birth of the quintuplets.

Annette Dionne says she was honoured to attend the ceremony and to see so many people still interested in the quintuplets' story.

The Dionnes became international sensations after they were born on May 28, 1934, as they were the only known quintuplets at the time to survive for more than a few days.

More than 1,000 people attended the ceremony and had the opportunity to take pictures with Dionne and visit the house, which was brought to North Bay in 1985 and turned into a museum.

Cecile Dionne was not able to attend the ceremony due to health issues.

Nipissing--Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said the historic designation provides an opportunity to connect with the past and that he encourages Canadians to learn more about the Dionne quintuplets place in history.