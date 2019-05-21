

The Canadian Press





ST-EDOUARD-DE-MASKINONGE, Que. - Animal welfare officials say they have arrested the owner of a Quebec zoo and are in the process of seizing its animals.

The Montreal chapter of the Society for Protection of Cruelty to Animals and Humane Society International are on site at the St-Edouard Zoo, about 120 kilometres east of Montreal.

The SPCA says the owner of the zoo was arrested today on two counts under the Criminal Code -- one count each of criminal animal neglect and criminal animal cruelty alleged to have taken place between May 2016 and October 2018.

They say it's the first time that animal cruelty charges have been laid by way of indictment in the province.

A spokesman for the operation said the SPCA visited the zoo in August 2018 and noted several alleged violations. They seized two alpacas that were in bad shape and found four deceased animals, including two tigers.

About 100 other animals are in the process of being seized by the SPCA, in conjunction with Humane Society International.