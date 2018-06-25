

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Canada is being urged to permit the immediate immigration of a Sri Lankan man living precariously in Hong Kong who helped shelter former CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden while he was hiding in that city.

Lawyer Robert Tibbo says Ajith Pushpa Kumara has asked for a temporary resident permit in Canada as he is in poor health and urgently needs help.

Kumara is one of seven people known as Snowden's "Guardian Angels" who helped the fugitive at Tibbo's request in 2013, when the whistleblower fled to Hong Kong after leaking classified information about the U.S. National Security Administration.

Kumara and the six others -- all from Sri Lanka and the Philippines -- had their asylum applications in Hong Kong rejected and are appealing.

Tibbo says the seven asylum appeals will almost certainly be refused because Hong Kong has a notoriously low acceptance rate for would-be refugees and he fears his clients could be imminently deported to their countries of origin.

The lawyer says the four adults and three children fear abuse and torture if they are deported.

Tibbo says while Kumara's case is particularly acute because of his falling health, he hopes all seven can be accepted as refugees in Canada.

The seven filed for asylum in Canada because the country was one of the only places in the world where would-be refugees could file an application without being physically present in the country.