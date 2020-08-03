ST. JOHN'S, N.L -- Andrew Furey will be Newfoundland and Labrador's next premier after winning the provincial Liberal party leadership Monday.

Furey, a physician and founder of a charity, beat out John Abbott in the contest to replace Premier Dwight Ball.

Both Furey and Abbott are political novices, with neither having held elected office before.

The winner was announced at the St. John's Convention Centre without the typical fanfare of a political convention as COVID-19 health restrictions limited the crowd to 50 people.

Party officials said more than 21,000 Liberal members and supporters cast ballots in a vote conducted online and by telephone.

Before the result was even announced, Abbott issued a statement calling for an independent audit of the voting process, saying it had been seriously flawed.

More coming.