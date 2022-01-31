A closed-door meeting of ministers on Monday lasted two hours, but resulted in no new Canadian deliverables for Ukraine.

Defence Minister Anita Anand met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday to discuss the current military situation as a potential Russian invasion looms.

Ukraine has asked for lethal weapons -- something Canada has so far not committed to.

“It would be prudent in light of the very intense and sensitive security situation at the current time for me to discuss that first with my counterparts in cabinet and with the prime minister,” said Anand.

Russia has gathered 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, and says it wants assurances Ukraine will never join NATO. The U.S. has warned Russia of severe consequences if it invades, backed up by NATO members like Canada.

Kerry Simpson is from Sarnia, Ont., but currently lives in the capital of Ukraine.

These days, trying to find ways to laugh with her two children despite the ominous warnings of war is difficult.

“I have my backup plan,” she told CTV News. “Plane tickets are bought so we could leave any time.”

She moved here to Kyiv last summer to teach, never thinking her kids would get this kind of nerve-wracking real-world lesson.

“Yeah, I kind of feel nervous,” she said. “It's scary the thought of having to evacuate because someone's going to invade your country.”

Anand is now travelling to Brussels to meet with the head of NATO, even as her Ukrainian counterpart, fearing economic collapse, downplayed the threat after their meeting.

“Don’t panic,” Reznikov said. “Everything will be OK.”

With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones