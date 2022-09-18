'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social