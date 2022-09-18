'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people

LONDON -

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an "ongoing conversation" with King Charles III.

Speaking to CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina at Canada House in London on Sunday, Trudeau noted the new King showed on his recent trip to Canada he is "extremely interested" in addressing the Monarchy's legacy as it relates to colonialism.

Trudeau, who was joined by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, also discussed Queen Elizabeth II's affinity for Canada and reflected on his meetings with her, as well as the memories his family has shared with the late monarch over the years.

Below is a transcript of the interview. It has been edited for grammar and clarity.

Omar Sachedina: Prime Minister you brought such a diverse delegation here to London -- First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders with you -- at a time when in our country we've been having difficult conversations about the cruel legacy of colonialism. I'm wondering -- many would like to see the Crown apologize for its role -- is that something Canadians can count on you to bring up with the new King?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "His Majesty is actually, as he demonstrated a few months ago with his visit to Canada, extremely interested in the idea of reconciliation, in engaging with Indigenous Peoples, and helping Canada along in this journey and quite frankly having that impact around the world where many countries are struggling with how to reconcile with Indigenous Peoples. So it's an ongoing conversation we will continue to have."

Omar Sachedina: Madam Gregoire Trudeau -- when you were inside Westminster Hall yesterday, to pay respects to Her Majesty, and you saw the streams of people coming in to do the same. What were you thinking, what went through your mind?

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: "I think it was a moment of sensing from the inside, of feeling … when we come together in a moment, it's such a solid moment of solidarity, of harmony and unity, I think we all need that so deeply as human beings."

Omar Sachedina: And she was such a pivotal part of the story of Canada. Of course, there's that iconic picture with your father, I think was back in 1982, when she signed the Proclamation of the Constitution Act. Tell us, aside from those public images we saw of her, you spoke of her humour, what is something else most of us may not know about her?

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: "She loved her grandkids. She was very generous and understanding with my little one when we brought him into the Palace."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Yes, when we brought Hadrien he must have only been two or three years old, and he of course was running around looking at little knick-knacks on tables and we were, like, 'No, no, no.' And she was like, 'It's OK, I have grandkids. I'm used to this.' There is that genuine warmth that you hope to see that you got to see."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: "And I think that the mother in her was also felt with deep integrity in her way of serving and her deep reassurance when it came to such serious issues as well, and she was deeply, deeply perseverant and interested in the well-being of people on this planet."

Omar Sachedina: And she was in a unique position of having not only worked with you but with your father as well. What did your father say about her?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "My mom tells me stories of just how much my father and Her Majesty had such a deep affection for each other, were quite fond of each other, were there to tease each other and encourage and challenge in a way. I think my father had a very special relationship with her – and she with all her prime ministers -- but he was her fourth Canadian prime minister, and I'm her twelfth."

Omar Sachedina: She had a remarkable life and a remarkable legacy. Appreciate your time. Thank you so much.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Thank you Omar."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: "Thank you."