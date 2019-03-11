

University students across the country are camping out in the cold this month to raise awareness and donations for the homeless.

The 5 Days campaign is run by the Canadian Association of Business Students and is in its 14th year. Participating students can only bring a pillow, blanket and the clothes on their backs as they spend five days sleeping outside without personal comforts such as showers and warm beds while having to rely on family, friends and strangers for necessities like food. Participating students are also expected to help raise funds for a local partner charity while still attending all scheduled classes and writing examinations.

In Waterloo, Ont., University of Laurier student and 5 Days participant Sandro Portanova was up early Sunday rebuilding a shelter that was destroyed by rain Saturday night.

“It was somewhat of a struggle, and you know, those are the things that just kind of make the experience more real,” Portanova told CTV Kitchener.

Portanova says that participating in the 5 Days campaign is making him realize how much he takes for granted every day.

“Things like, you don’t really think about it at the time, but when you receive a bunch of apples, you’re so happy that you’re able to have something healthy,” Portanova said. “It’s been honestly such an eye-opening experience and we’re only partway through.”

The Laurier students are hoping to raise $17,000 for local homeless youth non-profits Argus and oneROOF.

Noelle Rossi is helping run the university’s 5 Days campaign.

“We’re representing a group of people who are often invisible, who are often ignored, stigmatized… (to) try to show people that it could be your classmates, your friends,” she told CTV Kitchener. “I find that as soon as people hear a little thing about what we do, they are immediately intrigued.”

Students at several other Canadian universities, including the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon and the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, are also participating.

At the University of Manitoba, students are hoping to raise $20,000 for non-profit Resource Assistance for Youth.

“They have a variety of initiatives, everything from housing, to employable skills, resume building workshops, clothing, food for youth,” Alex Blake, the co-chair of the university’s 5 Days campaign, told CTV Winnipeg from a street hockey fundraiser.

Events for the 5 Days campaign will be running throughout March. For more information or to make a donation, visit 5 Days’ website or Facebook page.