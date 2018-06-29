

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca





The grieving family of a 16-year-old teenager with a disability who died in a tragic sailing accident last week, say they have more questions than answers about his death.

Gabriel Pollard suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe form of muscular degeneration, which confined him to a wheelchair. The adventurous teenager was nevertheless an active member of the Disabled Sailing Association of Victoria.

On Thursday, Gabriel was returning to shore on a sailing outing with the group. As he was being hoisted out of the small sail boat, the lift mechanism broke. The teenager fell onto the deck and slipped into the water. He was wearing a lifejacket, but it took staff members several minutes to get him out of the water.

Gabriel was conscious when the ambulance arrived, but he suffered a seizure on the way to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at Victoria General Hospital after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Autopsy results later revealed the teenager had broken his back in two places and ingested salt water, according to family members.

Gabriel’s family issued a statement about his death on Thursday.

“His end was tragic, unnecessary and came far too soon," it read. "The coroner's investigation is ongoing and while nothing will bring him back we await the findings. There are many, many unanswered questions surrounding his death.”

The director of the Disabled Sailing Association told CTV Vancouver Island that it’s the only accident the club has ever had and that they were investigating what happened. The organization has suspended activities in the meantime.

Those who knew Gabriel describe him as an outgoing and energetic young man.

“He was just an amazing kid. He was a wise kid. He was a caring kid. He was a resilient kid,” Candace Stretch, an employee at the Cridge Centre for the Family, said.

Gabriel’s uncle has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to support the family.

“It is a parent's and a family's worst nightmare,” he wrote. “I know my sister will never be the same, and we have lost the last years of this amazing young man's life.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island