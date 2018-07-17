

The Canadian Press





Police in Calgary are searching for a handgun magazine that was pulled off an officer's belt during a skirmish with a suspected car prowler.

The police service says two officers were called to a neighbourhood in the city's northeast on Monday evening and began questioning a man who matched the suspect's description.

It's alleged the man spit at the officers and became violent when they attempted to take him into custody.

Police say he ran away after a physical struggle and was chased through several yards before he was arrested.

They say one officer's cellphone and magazine had been pulled from his belt and a search of the area failed to turn up the missing items.

They say the missing ammunition poses minimal risk to the public without a firearm and the magazine itself only fits one kind of handgun.

Marc Mitchell Rees, 31, of Calgary has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting a peace office and escaping lawful custody.

Anyone who may have found the missing items is asked to contact police.