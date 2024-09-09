Amid threat of Air Canada pilots strike, what should you do if your flight gets cancelled?

Thousands of passengers could be stranded as early as Sunday if Air Canada doesn't reach a deal with its pilots' union.

Without a deal by Sept. 15, the airline could issue a 72-hour lockout notice, while the union may issue notice of a strike, triggering the carrier's three-day shutdown of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge operations, according to Air Canada in a press release Monday.

Air Canada said Monday that it's finalizing contingency plans to suspend most of its operations as both parties remain far apart in talks. It projects that the three-day suspension could affect 110,000 passengers daily. Flights are operating as scheduled as negotiations continue with the Air Line Pilots Association.

"Flight delays and cancellations resulting from labour disruptions, should they occur, are unlikely to occur before mid-September," the airline wrote on its website. "If your flight is cancelled by Air Canada, you will then be eligible for a full refund regardless of your fare type; furthermore, no cancellation fees will apply."

Air Canada said it is working with other airlines to potentially accommodate stranded passengers if flights are cancelled. It said flights under the Air Canada Express carriers Jazz and PAL Airlines won't be affected by a potential strike as they are operated by third-party carriers.

The Air Line Pilots Association is pushing for unprecedented wage hikes to close the salary gap with Canadian pilots' higher-earning U.S. peers.

Here's what you can do if no settlement is reached, and labour disruptions affect your flight.

New rebooking policy

Air Canada said it has implemented a new policy that allows eligible travellers to change their flight for free to another date. You must have purchased an Air Canada ticket or redeemed points for an Aeroplan flight reward by Sept. 9 for travel between Sept. 15 and 23.

You can also change your flight for free for travel between Sept. 8 and 14 and between Sept. 24 and Nov. 30.

If you don't have access to Air Canada's self-serve options because you bought your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, a travel agent or an online travel agency, you are advised to contact them directly.

If you booked through another airline's website, you should also contact the airline if you want to change flights.

If you booked through Air Canada for Business, you can change your itinerary online. For assistance, call 1-888-335-4189.

If you booked an Air Canada Vacations package, you can visit the goodwill policy page or contact Air Canada Vacations at 1-866-529-2079. The goodwill policy allows free changes to bookings if you purchased a travel package with an Air Canada flight before Sept. 9, 2024, for travel dates between Sept. 15 and 23, 2024. There are no refunds.

The goodwill policy only applies for rebooking on other flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express (Jazz and PAL Airlines).

You can book alternate dates for flights scheduled between Sept. 9 and 14, 2024, or after Sept. 24, according to Air Canada.

Air Canada Vacations customers have the following options:

Shift your travel dates and take a one-time $50 instant credit per passenger. That price is subject to change.

Choose a future travel credit for the full amount, which expires in a year.

Customers may also request a return travel date change if they're at their destination from Sept. 15 to 23. Flyers won't have to pay change fees, but may have to pay the difference. Extra charges also apply for longer stays at hotels, Air Canada added.

If you booked flights through Aeroplan rewards no later than Aug. 27 for travel between Sept. 15 and 23, you are eligible to change your flight free of charge.

Cancelling flights

You can cancel tickets and get a full refund if you bought refundable fares, with a potential cancellation fee depending on the type of ticket.

If you bought flights using Aeroplan points, you can cancel your trip without losing your points, which will be redeposited in your account.

If you bought a refundable fare, you can cancel your flight and receive the value of your ticket for use on a future Air Canada booking.

If you choose to keep your current flight and it's affected by the labour stoppage, you will be notified by email or text.

"We will work to support our customers by rebooking them with the best available options, but space will be limited," Air Canada wrote on its website.

Although wait times may be longer than normal, customers can contact Air Canada at anytime at 1-888-247-2262, and 1-800-361-5373 for those travelling on an Aeroplan flight reward.

Further rebooking options and other essential information will be updated on the FAQ section of its website.

With files from Reuters