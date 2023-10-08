Canada

    • Amid attack on Israel, police across Canada monitoring religious centres, say 'no threat at this time'

    Police forces across Canada are stepping up patrols around religious centres in the wake of an attack on Israel.

    Hamas fighters launched the deadliest attack in decades on Israel Saturday, which prompted a number of Canada's police institutions to say they are 'monitoring' the situation.

    "While we are not aware of any specific threats to Jewish communities in Canada, we are working closely with policing partners, domestically and internationally, to ensure the safety of our citizens," the RCMP tweeted Saturday.

    The escalation of fighting has left hundreds dead, missing or taken captive by Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

    While the conflict plays out, police in Canada are increasing patrols around religious buildings across the country.

    "We have increased police presence in areas of religious significance including synagogues and mosques," the Ottawa Police tweeted. "We are also reaching out to community partners to ensure they know we are here to support them. Hate Crimes will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated."

    Calgary Police tweeted the attacks on Israel and "rising violence" in the Middle East is a "concern" for the community.

    "We continue to stand by our law enforcement partners and trusted community leaders to ensure the safety of all Calgarians," the police force tweeted on Saturday. "This means you may see increased patrols near local places of worship in our city as a form of proactive policing. There is currently no specific threat to the public in our city."

    The Vancouver Police Department said additional officers would be patrolling near some places of worship and community centres as well.

    "There is currently no specific threat to public safety in Vancouver," the force said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. 

