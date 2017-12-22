

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. - A man from Pennsylvania who was driving a van that struck and killed a Mountie on a New Brunswick highway has been fined $3,000 and banned from driving for two years.

Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Penn., was also placed on probation for two years.

The 31-year-old, who appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday, pleaded guilty to driving without due care on Dec. 15.

Const. Frank Deschenes, 35, was helping two people in an SUV change a flat tire on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sept. 12 when Meshko's cargo van plowed into his cruiser in Memramcook.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Earlier this month, the RCMP said there was not enough evidence to proceed with charges under the Criminal Code.