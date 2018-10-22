

The Canadian Press





VERNON, B.C. -- A 34-year-old American man has died in a parachuting incident in B.C.'s north Okanagan.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment says its officers were called to a field near the community of Westwold on Saturday to investigate the sudden death of a man.

RCMP Const. Kelly Brett says police, the coroners service and Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the death.

BC Coroners Service spokeswoman Barb McLintock says the victim, whose name has not been released, was part of a team making videos involving aircraft stunts and parachuting.

She says he was wearing a parachute but it had not opened.

He was pronounced dead when he was found in a field just east of Westwold shortly after the accident.

"There were two planes involved," says McLintock, adding no one else was injured.

She says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.