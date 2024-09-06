American expats in Canada: What do you think about the U.S. election?

The battle for the White House is shaping up to be a tight race, with American voters in Canada potentially making a difference.

In the latest poll from RMG Research as of Thursday, U.S. Vice-President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican party nominee Donald Trump are neck and neck at 50 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively. The sample size was 2,701 likely voters.

Eligible American citizens can register for an absentee ballot and those born overseas with U.S. citizenship can also vote.

Partisan voting group Democrats Abroad has begun mobilizing expats in areas such as Metro Vancouver.

"We know it's going to be a fight at the ballot box and U.S. citizens living abroad can really be the margin of victory," spokesperson Jennifer Phillips said. "It's a stressful year for a lot of people and the way that people can kind of feel more in control, especially politically, is to get involved."

While it's unclear how their votes may affect the upcoming Nov. 5 election, concerns about the right to abortion drove Americans outside of the U.S. to vote in the November 2022 midterms, a representative for Democrats Abroad said at the time.

If you're an American expat in Canada, we want to hear from you.

What do you think about the candidates and their campaigns? Do you think American expats' votes will make a difference in who wins the White House? Does being in Canada give you a different perspective than if you were still living in the U.S.? How long have you been in Canada, what made you move and what is your status in the country?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and The Canadian Press