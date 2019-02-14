Amber Alert: Police in Ontario search for 11-year-old
Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, and Riya Rajkumar, 11, are seen in this photo provided by Peel Regional Police on Thursday.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:47PM EST
Peel Regional Police in Ontario are searching for an 11-year-old girl last seen in a silver Honda Civic heading east on Highway 401.
The car’s licence plate is ARBV 598.
The child, Riya Rajkumar, is believe to be with 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar.
