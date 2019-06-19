

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued in Alberta for missing seven-month-old Jameson Sundby.

RCMP allege the child was abducted from his home in Fairview, Alta. by his father John Sundby on Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m.

Jameson is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a star on it and grey sweatpants.

His father is describe as being 5’11”, 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with Alberta licence plate CBF 3313.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.