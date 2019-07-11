

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children and an elderly man last seen in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police say two boys -- Harrison, 2, and Keegan Larocque, 4, -- were last seen at the Upper Canada Mall on Wednesday at around 3 p.m. ET.

Police say the children are believed to be with their grandfather, 70-year-old Leo Easton. He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Police say Easton is driving a blue 2006 Pontiac Montana with licence plate BVBP 364.

The alert was issued around 3 a.m. ET on Thursday after police said they exhausted all investigative options. No foul play is suspected, but police say that Easton is not familiar with the area and are concerned that he may be lost.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts on the trio is being urged to call 911.