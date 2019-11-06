An Amber Alert has been issued for Ahgjung Lee, 15, and Insung Lee, 13, believed to have been abducted by their father and last seen in Toronto.

Police in Toronto say the brother and sister are believed to be with their father, 43-year-old Chul Lee.

Ahgjung is described as five foot five in height and Insung is five feet. They are both Asian with black hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing black jeans and T-shirts.

Chul is described as having short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be travelling with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Haena Wang. She is described as being five-foot-five-inches tall with thin black hair and was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, jeans and a navy blue coat.

Police say they are believed to be travelling towards an airport or border crossing by Uber, Lyft or cab.

The two teens were last seen at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday in the City of Toronto, but police say it is possible they have travelled to a Toronto local community.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ahgjung, Insung and Chul is being urged to call 911.