

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued in Ontario for missing brothers Harrison and Keegan Larocque.

Ontario Provincial Police say the children were last seen at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont. on Wednesday at around at 3 p.m.

Police say the children are believed to be with 70-year-old Leo Easton, who is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen driving a blue 2006 Pontiac Montana with licence plate BVBP 364.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.