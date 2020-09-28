TORONTO -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted late Monday night that two young girls -- Hanan Ahmed, 3, and Fowsia Ahmed, 1 -- are believed to be travelling with their mother Mariam Muhsin Mohamed, 21, and a male, Maxamed Abukar Maxaad, 27.

Police say Fowsia is wearing wearing red-and-black overalls, a white T-shirt and red shoes. Hanan is wearing a red-and-black striped shirt and red shoes.

The two girls were last seen near River Road East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener, Ont. Police are looking for a grey, 2018 four-door Kia with the licence plate CFEN 639.