

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old William Gooden, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday.

Greater Sudbury Police said William was travelling with 25-year-old Breana Gooden. Police say she is the suspect in the abduction.

William is described as three-feet-tall with a heavy build. He has short black hair and he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket and a Montreal Candiens hat.

Breanna is believed to be five-foot-six, 150 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tights, a gold skirt and pink and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana Gooden to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.