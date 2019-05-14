Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy last seen in Sudbury, Ont.
An Amber Alert has been issued for William Gooden, 3, who was last seen with Breana Gooden, 25, on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto. (PHOTO: OPP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:25AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old William Gooden, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday.
Greater Sudbury Police said William was travelling with 25-year-old Breana Gooden. Police say she is the suspect in the abduction.
William is described as three-feet-tall with a heavy build. He has short black hair and he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket and a Montreal Candiens hat.
Breanna is believed to be five-foot-six, 150 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tights, a gold skirt and pink and white shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana Gooden to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy last seen in Sudbury, Ont.
- B.C. police vehicles wrecked as drivers leads RCMP in 'dangerous pursuit'
- Boyfriend charged in Surrey student's 2017 death
- Ontario plans to eliminate enhanced driver's licences used at border crossings
- Ottawa farmer thrown from roof by tornado returns to work