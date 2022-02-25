Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl.

Police say Naveah Sharpe is missing and the suspect is 26-year-old Cody Sharpe.

Naveah is described as having brown eyes, black hair, wearing a pink T-shirt and white tights. She may have an 'Elf' doll or a soother with her, police say.

Sharpe is described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall and 165 lbs. with short black hair. Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, white shoes and has various tattoos.

The suspect vehicle is a 2011 black Honda Accord with the license plate CTND 442. It was last seen leaving the Onward Avenue area of Kitchener, Ont.

Anyone who sees the missing child or the suspect is asked to call 911.