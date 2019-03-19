

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in the Greater Toronto Area have issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl who they believe was abducted by her father.

York region police officers were called to Armadale Public School in Markham, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday afternoon following reports from school staff that Jannah Jaffri had been taken from her classroom at about 3 p.m. by her father,

He is not supposed to have access to the child.

Police say the girl and her father were last seen getting into a minivan taxi.

Jannah’s father, Soloman Jaffri, is described as a 25-year-old man with short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Jannah” and was last seen wearing a blue dress coat and black cargo pants.

Jannah is described as four-feet-tall with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, grey leggings, a navy blue coat and a white unicorn backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7008.