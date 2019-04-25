

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





An Amber Alert has been issued for Ethan Montes, a five-year-old boy believed to have been abducted by his mother and last seen in Mississauga, Ont.

Police in Peel Region, Ont., say Ethan Montes is believed to be with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Montes is described as being three feet tall and 41 pounds with light brown skin, brown eyes, and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing black Batman pyjamas.

Mohammed is described as being five feet tall and 130 pounds with brown skin, brown eyes, black hair and glasses. She was last seen in a blue shirt, black leggings, black boots with fur trim and a brown jacket.

Police say Mohammed is believed to be driving a grey, four-door 2003 Toyota Matrix with Ontario licence plate 379 WTM.

She was last seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday at her son’s school, which is in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga, although police have said it is possible she travelled from Mississauga to London, Ont.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Montes and Mohammed is being urged to call 911.

#PRP requesting assistance in locating 5-year-old Ethan Montes. He is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed who is believed to be operating a 4 door 2003 Toyota Matrix, grey in colour with Ontario plate 379 WTM. If seen call 9-1-1. PR19-0150050 pic.twitter.com/BHkCI8eF6j — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019