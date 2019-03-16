Amber Alert issued for Edmonton boy, 8, allegedly abducted by mother
Edmonton police said Noah Ducharme, 8, was abducted by his mother Brianne Hjalte, 31, from his school on Friday afternoon. (Edmonton Police Service)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:43AM EDT
Edmonton Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy who they say was abducted by his mother.
Police said Noah Ducharme was taken from Waverly Elementary School in the area of 68 Street and 89 Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The boy and his mother Brianne Hjalte left on foot and were heading westbound on 89 Avenue, police said.
They were initially believed to be travelling in a 2008 silver, Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate ZWK 844 when they left. Police now believe the pair is in Calgary and they are travelling in a different vehicle.
The new vehicle being used is a 2002 light brown, Buick Century with license plate MAE 903, according to an update by police on Saturday morning.
Police said they believe Noah is in “imminent danger.”
Noah is described as four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. He has short brown hair and he was wearing a dark green hoodie, light-coloured jeans, and yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.
The boy’s 31-year-old mother is described as 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has dark shoulder-length hair and she was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
Anyone who sees Noah or his mother is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. The public is being advised not to approach the suspect.
