Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after they say he was abducted.

Thunder Bay Police request the alert for Emerson Poulin Tuesday morning.

The boy is described as white, 4-feet tall (121 centimetres) and weighing 68 pounds (31 kilograms), and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

The suspect, Christopher Poulin, is described as white, 28 years old, 5'11'' (180 centimetres) and 190 pounds (86 kilograms). Police say he has shoulder-length bleached blonde hair, and is from Prince Albert, Sask.

The suspect was last seen wearing back-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap and white shirt with grey shorts and a grey sweater

The pair were last seen around 11 p.m. in Thunder Bay Monday and could be headed towards Prince Albert, police said in a press release.

Police said a warrant is being sought for Christopher's arrest on charges of fail to provide necessaries of life, abduction, breach of release and unlawful confinement.