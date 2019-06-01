

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for three children who police believe were abducted from their home in northwest Alberta.

Police said four-year-old Isabella Darnel, three-year-old Elijah Darnel, and nine-month-old Arlo Darnel were abducted from their home in Fox Creek, Alta. by their mother Charmaine Darnel early Saturday morning.

The family was last seen leaving a residence in Fox Creek in a 2014 medium grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Alberta licence plate BWZ 8645. Investigators said the vehicle was heading south towards Edmonton.

The three children are all described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said Isabella is wearing a purple nighty with peach pajama pants.

Their mother, Charmaine Darnel, is described as 5’8” tall, 230 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are cautioning the public not to approach the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at Fox Creek at 780-622-3740 or 911.