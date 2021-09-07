TORONTO -- Police have issued an Amber Alert for a young girl last seen in Barrie, Ont.

Grace Lynn Deck, 3, also goes by the name Gracie. She is described by police as a white female standing 2 1/2 feet tall and weighing 42 pounds. She has waist length blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing her front teeth. Deck was last seen wearing a dark pink t-shirt that says 'Girls Rule' on the front, peach coloured track pants with the logo 'BENCH' on one leg and clear coloured shoes that are similar to Crocs.

Deck was last seen with David Cave, a 27-year-old male. Cave is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Cave has dirty blonde or light brown coloured short hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a dark khaki-style sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath, khaki-style pants that are tapered at the bottom and black coloured running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or their local police service by calling 911.