TORONTO -- An Amber Alert has been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police for an 11-month-old girl.

Abby Mathewsie was last seen by her mother just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Ottawa Police Service.

Mathewsie is described as being two feet tall and 20 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue onesie with black pants, and white or pink socks in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa.

Police said the child has a feeding tube attached to her stomach and cannot be fed “regular baby formula.”

“The OPS Emergency Services Unit has been conducting a ground search of the area since early this morning,” police said in a statement Friday morning.

Police initially said the suspect in the abduction was the child's grandmother but later said they no longer believe that is the case.

Authorities released an image of a woman who is described as a “possible witness” and police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the person.

“Officers are searching the area but investigators are asking nearby residents to search their properties and report anything suspicious,” police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.