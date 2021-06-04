TORONTO -- An Amber Alert has been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police for a one-year-old girl.

Abby Mathewsie has been reported missing, according to Ottawa Police Service.

Mathewsie is described as being two feet tall and 20 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens onesie near Carling Avenue and Pincecrest Road in Ottawa at around 1:55 a.m. She also has a breathing tube in her nose.

According to Ontario's Amber Alert website, the suspect is a woman named Miriam. She is described as being 70 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130lbs, with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light winter coat.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.