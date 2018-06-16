

The Canadian Press





An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Matane, on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.

Quebec provincial police are looking for 26-year-old Tomy Proulx Poirier, who drives a blue 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer, licence plate Z14 PNG.

The child, whose name has not been released, was allegedly abducted around 10:45 this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.