Amber Alert in Ontario cancelled, missing child found safe
Published Friday, February 25, 2022 6:33AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 25, 2022 7:47AM EST
An Amber Alert is activated in this undated file image.
Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario say an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl has ended after the child was “located safely.”
One man has been arrested in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The Amber Alert had been issued early Friday morning for the child who was last seen in the Kitchener, Ont. area.
Police said in a tweet that more information about the case will be released later Friday.