Amber Alert for girl, 7, allegedly abducted in Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 1:41PM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Matane, on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.
Quebec provincial police are looking for 26-year-old Tomy Proulx Poirier, who drives a blue 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer, licence plate Z14 PNG.
The child, whose name has not been released, was allegedly abducted around 10:45 this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
