Amber Alert ends in Alberta after 7-month-old boy safely found
An Amber Alert was issued in Alberta for a 7-month-old child in Fairview, Alta. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:28PM EDT
An Amber Alert has ended in Alberta for a missing 7-month-old boy.
RCMP issued the Amber Alert at 10:51 a.m. MT on Wednesday, alleging the child was abducted from his home in Fairview, Alta. by his father.
By 11:18 a.m. MT, RCMP cancelled the alert, stating the child was safely located.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Design firm tied to federal detention centre says 'extreme leftists' targeting it
- B.C. First Nation plans legal challenge over Trans Mountain decision
- Crown won't appeal case of Quebec man who killed Alzheimer's-stricken wife
- Acts of kindness emerge at chaotic Raptors rally
- Wildfires have forced more than 9,000 people from homes in northern Alberta