Amber Alert cancelled for eight-year-old Edmonton boy
Noah Ducharme, 8, is described as four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. (Edmonton Police Service)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 16, 2019 8:56AM EDT
Edmonton police have cancelled an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy who they said was allegedly abducted by his mother on Friday afternoon.
In an update on Saturday morning, police said Noah Ducharme and his mother Brianne Hjalte were located in Calgary on Saturday morning.
The boy was found unharmed, police said.
The Amber Alert was initially issued on Friday evening after police said Noah was taken from Waverly Elementary School at approximately 2:50 p.m.
The boy and his mother were believed to be travelling in a 2008 silver, Jeep Patriot, but in an update Saturday morning, police said the pair were reported to be in Calgary using a different vehicle.
Police said they believed Noah was in “imminent danger” when the alert was issued.
