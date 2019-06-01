Amber Alert cancelled for 3 young children in Alberta
Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 10:14AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for three children who police believe were abducted from their home in northwest Alberta.
Police had said a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy, and nine-month-old child were abducted from their home in Fox Creek, Alta. by their mother early Saturday morning.
The Amber Alert was cancelled nearly three hours later.
Alberta RCMP say the kids were found safe and unharmed.
